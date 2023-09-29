Japan to Convene Extra Parliamentary Session on Oct. 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday that an extraordinary parliamentary session will be convened on Oct. 20.

The focus of attention is on whether the government will submit a supplementary budget plan to finance a proposed economic package during the extra parliamentary session, people familiar with the situation said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to draw up the economic package by the end of October.

Speculation has emerged within the ruling coalition that Kishida may call a snap general election without submitting the extra budget during the session.

Kishida has not made clear whether the government will submit an extra budget plan.

