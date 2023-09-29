Japan Lower House Speaker Hosoda to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, plans to resign from the post, people in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Friday.

Hosoda, a 79-year-old LDP member, was hospitalized for heatstroke in July. After returning to his official duties later, he was temporarily hospitalized again in September for poor health.

Elected to the Lower House 11 times from Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, Hosoda has served in such posts as chief cabinet secretary and LDP secretary-general. He became Lower House speaker in November 2021.

From December 2014 until becoming Lower House speaker, Hosoda served as chairman of the LDP's largest faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

After becoming Lower House speaker, it was revealed that Hosoda had attended several meetings of a group affiliated with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church. A weekly magazine also reported his alleged sexual harassment against a female reporter.

