Japan Key Long-Term Rate Hits 10-Yr High of 0.770 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Selling continued for the most recent issue of 10-year Japanese government bonds in Tokyo interdealer trading Friday, sending its yield to a fresh 10-year high of 0.770 pct.

In response, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 300 billion yen in JGBs in an unscheduled money market operation, showing its resolve to keep a spike in interest rates in check. Following the central bank operation, the newest 10-year JGB yield, regarded as Japan's benchmark long-term interest rate, slid to 0.765 pct.

JGBs have been under strong selling pressure amid a global uptrend in interest rates brought on by higher crude oil prices.

Also behind the rising JGB yield was persistent speculation that the BOJ will modify its current ultraeasy monetary policy early in the wake of the yen's recent rapid depreciation, according to market sources.

Still, buybacks of the yen against the dollar took the upper hand somewhat in Tokyo currency trading Friday afternoon, partly on the back of the rise in the JGB yield and wariness about a possible yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention by Japanese financial authorities.

