4 Major Japanese Insurers Submit Reports over Alleged Cartel

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese nonlife insurers reported to the Financial Services Agency on Friday the results of their internal investigations into alleged prearrangements of their insurance premiums for corporate insurance policies.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. are suspected of engaging in such inappropriate practices involving over 100 client companies, including their possible formation of a cartel in violation of the antimonopoly law.

The FSA will scrutinize their reports with a view to conducting on-site inspections. If any problems are found, the agency may slap an administrative punishment, such as a business improvement order.

In August, the agency ordered the four insurers to submit the reports under the insurance business law, on suspicion of fixing insurance premiums to be paid to each of them by railway and real estate group Tokyu Corp., oil refiner Eneos Corp. and East Japan Railway Co., as well as public institutions including the Tokyo metropolitan government and the National Police Agency.

Under the insurance policies in question, benefit payment risks are shared by the multiple insurers. Such contracts are chiefly made with major companies that manage large-scale facilities, such as oil wholesalers and railway operators.

