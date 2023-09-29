ANA to Halt Cargo Deals with Lufthansa, United

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways will freeze freight partnership contracts with German airline Lufthansa's cargo unit and U.S. carrier United Airlines, its parent, ANA Holdings Inc., said Friday.

The move, effective Saturday, is designed to facilitate ANA Holdings' planned full acquisition of Nippon Cargo Airlines from shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K. next February to realign its international cargo operations.

Continued alliance with Lufthansa Cargo and United will make it difficult for ANA to share information with Nippon Cargo, ANA Holdings said.

The joint venture contract halt will have no major impact on the ANA group's consolidated earnings, it added.

