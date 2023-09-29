Okinawa Gov. Instructed to Approve Henoko Design Change by Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural government received a document Friday from land minister Tetsuo Saito instructing Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki to approve by Wednesday a design change for work related to a planned U.S. base relocation within Japan's southernmost prefecture.

In the document, Saito noted that Tamaki had not approved the change for work to construct a U.S. military base in the Henoko coastal district of the city of Nago as a replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in another Okinawa city of Ginowan despite the central government's recommendation.

The governor said in a statement that the prefectural government was still considering its response.

Prior to the day's instruction, Saito had recommended that Tamaki give the nod to the change by this Wednesday, claiming that it was clear that the public interest would be seriously harmed if the governor left the matter as it was.

The latest instruction is part of the central government's moves to approve the change on behalf of the prefectural government. If the governor does not follow the instruction, the central government will file a lawsuit with Fukuoka High Court's branch in Naha, Okinawa's capital, so the state can approve the change.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]