Japan to Convene Extra Parliamentary Session on Oct. 20

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito on Friday that an extraordinary parliamentary session will be convened on Oct. 20.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government will submit to the extra session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, a draft fiscal 2023 supplementary budget to finance his administration's new economic stimulus package, which will be compiled in late October.

Meanwhile, speculation lingers about a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, during the extra session.

Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office that the government "wants to start compiling a supplementary budget plan as soon as the package is set, and submit it to the extraordinary Diet session."

On the possible dissolution of the Lower House, he merely said: "I will focus on issues that cannot be postponed. I'm not thinking about anything else right now."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]