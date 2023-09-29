COVID-19 Cases in Japan Continue to Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday per medical institution fell from the preceding week's 17.54 to 11.01, down for the third consecutive week, the health ministry said Friday.

"With the numbers of new hospitalized patients and confirmed cases across all age groups falling, the (infection) peak may have passed nationwide," a ministry official said, calling for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during autumn to prevent infection.

According to the ministry, some 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions reported 54,346 new cases in total.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Aichi logged the highest average, at 16.61, followed by Gifu, at 15.24, and Ibaraki, at 14.53.

The ministry also said 35,021 new flu cases were reported in the week to Sunday. The per-institution number of flu patients was 7.09, almost unchanged from the previous week's 7.03. Flu usually spreads in winter, but the epidemic in Japan has not been brought under control since the end of last year.

