Kishida Avoids Comment on Contact with N. Korea
Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaking to reporters on Friday, avoided commenting on a Japanese government official’s reported contact with North Korea.
The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that a government official secretly contacted an official of North Korea’s ruling party in March and May this year.
“Given the nature of the matter, I will refrain from commenting,” Kishida said. “We will continue efforts for the return of all (Japanese) abductees (in North Korea) as soon as possible,” he added.
