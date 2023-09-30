Kishida Avoids Comment on Contact with N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaking to reporters on Friday, avoided commenting on a Japanese government official’s reported contact with North Korea.

The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that a government official secretly contacted an official of North Korea’s ruling party in March and May this year.

“Given the nature of the matter, I will refrain from commenting,” Kishida said. “We will continue efforts for the return of all (Japanese) abductees (in North Korea) as soon as possible,” he added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]