Japan Mulling Relief Measures to Alleviate Inflation Pain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling camp are considering including relief programs aimed at protecting households from inflation, in its economic measures to be compiled by the end of October, informed sources said Friday.

Some ruling coalition lawmakers are calling for providing such relief to the middle-class and child-rearing households, as well as low-income earners.

Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, instructed relevant party divisions to come up with ideas by Oct. 12 so the party can draw up measures and propose them to the government early.

The size of the economic package is likely to expand significantly, ahead of a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives for a snap election, critics said.

One focal point will be the purpose of providing financial support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]