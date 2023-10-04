New Japan-S. Korea Declaration Eyed for 80th War Anniversary in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese and South Korean government officials are seeking the adoption of a new bilateral declaration to coincide with the 80th anniversary in 2025 of the end of World War II.

Although they are hoping to make progress in negotiations on the issue on the back of a favorable relationship between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the two sides may face a confrontation over the content of the possible new document.

Japan and South Korea will mark on Sunday the 25th anniversary of their 1998 joint declaration, which called for building a new bilateral relationship toward the 21st century.

In a speech on Sept. 27, South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min referred to the need for the two countries to adopt a new declaration signed by their leaders. It would be best if such a declaration is issued by Yoon and Kishida next year or the year after next, Yun said.

"No specific talks have been held yet," a Japanese source said of Yun's remarks while welcoming them as a positive sign.

