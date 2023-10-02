Paintings Themed on Japan's Lost Decade on Display in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--An exhibition running in New York features a young Japanese painter who died in 2005 after portraying alienated and depressed people who lived in the era of stagnation in Japan known as the Lost Decade.

Over 80 works of painter Tetsuya Ishida, who died at the age of 31 in a railroad crossing accident, are on display at Gagosian in the city where the late artist dreamed of following his creativity.

The renowned gallery organized the first Ishida-themed exhibition in New York as this year marks the 50th anniversary of his birth.

The short-lived artist created more than 200 works, which "capture the feelings of hopelessness, claustrophobia and disconnection that characterized Japanese society during" the post-bubble recession, which lasted through the 1990s, according to Gagosian.

Born in the central Japan city of Yaizu in 1973, Ishida witnessed dismal events during the decade, including doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo's deadly gas attack on the Tokyo subway system in 1995 and a serial child killing in the western port city of Kobe in 1997. After graduating from an art college in 1996, he immersed himself in creative activities while working part-time.

