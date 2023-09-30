Japan to Seek Court Order to Dissolve Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's culture ministry has decided to ask Tokyo District Court to order the dissolution of the controversial Unification Church religious group under the religious corporation law, informed sources said Saturday.

The ministry plans to formally decide on the move after consulting with a related government council as early as Oct. 12.

The ministry has been investigating the group over its dubious sales of spiritual goods to followers.

Religious groups including the Unification Church came under scrutiny in Japan after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in July 2022 by a man who had a grudge against the Unification Church and believed that Abe had ties to the group.

In the past, only two groups have been ordered to dissolve by a court. Both of them, including the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, were involved in criminal cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]