Princess Kako Marks 110 Years of Women at Japan Universities

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako attended a ceremony on Saturday marking 110 years of women attending universities in Japan.

Tohoku Imperial University, the predecessor of Tohoku University in northeastern Japan city of Sendai, opened its doors to three women in 1913, who became the first female university students in Japan.

During the event held at Tohoku University's Kawauchi campus on the day, the princess, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, said that the admission of the three women 110 years ago was an "important step" in women's education.

She voiced her hope for a society in which all people are offered a wide range of life choices.

Princess Kako returned to Tokyo on Friday after recovering from COVID-19. She tested positive during a visit to the western Japan prefecture of Tottori from Sept. 23.

