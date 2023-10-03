FOCUS: Outlook Cloudy for Kishida's Re-Election as LDP Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The outlook is cloudy for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's bid for a second term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as public support ratings for his cabinet remain low.

Kishida has one year to go until the end of his current three-year term as the party's head. Re-election in September 2024 is essential to achieving his ambition for a long stay in power.

"We'll focus on issues that cannot wait. I've been repeating that I'm not thinking about anything other than that," Kishida told reporters Friday when asked if he might call a snap general election at an early date.

In the shake-up of the cabinet and the LDP leadership team last month, Kishida took care not to displease any LDP factions while confining his possible rivals in the presidential race in key posts to slow their preparations for the race.

Kishida picked Yuko Obuchi, a member of Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi's faction, as chair of the party's Election Strategy Committee, one of the four key LDP posts. Many in the faction tout her as a future female prime minister.

