Japan-Korea Exchange Festival Held in Person for 1st Time in 4 Yrs

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japan-Korea Exchange Festival started for a two-day run on Saturday at Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, being held in person for the first time in four years.

The exchange event was held online during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event is attracting many visitors at a time when relations between the two countries are improving.

At the opening ceremony, South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min said that this year's event is a milestone for the two countries to build a forward-looking partnership of cooperation and coexistence.

"Japan and South Korea have a long history of exchanges since ancient times, and we will continue to promote them vigorously," said Iwao Horii, Japanese state minister for foreign affairs.

The exchange festival has been held annually since 2009, and this year marks its 15th anniversary.

