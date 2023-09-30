Fraud Suspected in Over 30 Pct of Bigmotor Insurance Claims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Investigations by four major Japanese nonlife insurance companies have so far found that fraud is suspected in about 17,000, or over 30 pct, of about 53,000 insurance claims filed by scandal-tainted used car dealer Bigmotor Co., it was learned Saturday.

The insurance companies--Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.--are investigating a total of some 200,000 claims filed by Bigmotor.

The suspected fraudulent claims were discovered between late August and late September.

The proportion of such claims exceeded the 15.1 pct in Bigmotor's investigation report released in July.

In the report, Bigmotor admitted wrongdoing in 1,275 of its 8,427 insurance claims since November last year.

