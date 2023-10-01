Japanese Actor Tatsuya Fuji Honored at San Sebastian Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Tatsuya Fuji, 82, was awarded the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance at the 71st San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Saturday for his role in Japanese director Kei Chikaura's film "Great Absence."

The film tells the story of a father and son who reunite after a long estrangement. Fuji played the role of the father suffering from dementia, and Mirai Moriyama played the son. It also costars Yoko Maki and Hideko Hara.

The film is scheduled to be released in Japan next year.

Fuji expressed his gratitude in his emotional acceptance speech and received a round of applause.

"I saw an unexpected scene (after the screening of the film). It was a very long standing ovation that touched my heart. The audience gave me warm applause, many kind looks and many beautiful smiles," Fuji said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]