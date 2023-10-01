Kishida Expresses Hope for Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed hope for generative artificial intelligence at an international conference on science and technology in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Sunday.

Kishida said he expects generative AI to popularize science and technology in the next era and realize a more convenient world.

The prime minister noted that he felt the potential of generative AI when he attended a lecture on generative AI at the University of Tokyo in August.

He emphasized that Japan is leading efforts to establish rules for realizing reliable AI, referring to the launch of the Hiroshima AI Process at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May this year.

