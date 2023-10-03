Japan Concerned about Possible Russia Ban on Fishery Products

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is concerned about the possibility that Russia will join China in banning imports of Japanese fishery products, worrying about greater reputational damage to the Japanese fisheries industry.

Russia said on Sept. 26 that it is considering the possibility of joining China in restricting the supply of fishery products from Japan, citing what it says are possible risks of radioactive contamination.

China imposed the ban on Aug. 24 immediately after Japan started releasing treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean. The water contains small amounts of radioactive tritium.

At a press conference on Friday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tokyo has been providing Moscow with explanations in a careful way that the treated water does not pose a safety risk.

Also on Friday, Japanese fisheries minister Ichiro Miyashita said Russia has asked Japan to provide information regarding the amount of tritium in the treated water and methods of checking fishery products for exports. "We'll work to avert import restrictions," he said.

