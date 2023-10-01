Japan Companies Hold Ceremonies for Those to Join Them Next Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese companies held ceremonies on Sunday, the first day of October, for students and others who have received job offers from them and are scheduled to join them next spring.

All Nippon Airways held such a ceremony at the Tokyo Big Site convention center in Tokyo's Koto Ward, which was attended by about 600 people with job offers from the major Japanese airline, including about 420 who have been recruited as cabin attendants.

ANA resumed recruiting cabinet attendants this year, for the first time in four years.

"We believe we can achieve challenging goals if our company members unite," ANA President Shinichi Inoue said at the ceremony. Inoue emphasized that the company will take advantage of the recovering air travel demand.

"I want to become a cabin attendant who can cheer up customers," said Aoi Ryoji, 22, one of the future cabin attendants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]