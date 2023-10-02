KyoAni Pres. Heartbroken by 2019 Deadly Arson Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The president of Kyoto Animation Co. on Monday voiced his deep sorrow over the 2019 deadly arson on its No.1 studio by a suspect who alleged that the company stole ideas from his novel.

"It is extremely painful that such an attack occurred because of the suspect's assumption," Hideaki Hatta said in a hearing at Kyoto District Court as a witness for the trial of the 45-year-old suspect, Shinji Aoba.

"I believe that a rightful ruling will be handed down," Hatta said.

Aoba faces murder and other charges, accused of pouring gasoline inside the studio in the western city of Kyoto and setting it alight on July 18, 2019, killing 36 and injuring 32.

"We don't steal ideas from others," the president stressed, categorically denying the suspect's allegations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]