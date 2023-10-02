"Japan Matsuri" Festival in Britain Held for 1st Time in 4 Years

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--"Japan Matsuri," a festival by the Japanese community in Britain, was held for the first time in four years Sunday in central London.

The event at Trafalgar Square, a popular tourist spot, featured Japanese food and Japan-related products, and stage shows of Japanese entertainment and dance.

Japanese comedian Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, who became a hit on local television program "Britain's Got Talent," aroused laughter with his comical poses wearing nothing but underpants.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and Japanese Ambassador to Britain Hajime Hayashi attended the opening ceremony. Hunt, who is well versed in Japan, gave a speech in both English and Japanese.

After performances of kendo and aikido, both Japanese martial arts, "radio taiso" exercises and a "mikoshi" portable shrine procession, Yasumura took the stage and struck poses that made him appear naked, prompting the huge audience to burst into laughter.

