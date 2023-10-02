Ohtani Becomes 1st Japanese Major Leaguer to Win Home Run Title

Newsfrom Japan

Anaheim, California, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first-ever Japanese major leaguer to win a home run title on Sunday, finishing his sixth season in MLB with 44, the most in the American League.

The 29-year-old Ohtani said in a statement that when he thinks about the great Japanese players who have played in MLB, he feels very honored and grateful. He said he thanks his teammates, coaching staff and fans for helping him achieve the goal.

The achievement came after Ohtani notched up his 150th home run in MLB and the 200th in his professional career, including in Japan, in June. The following month, he blasted home runs in three consecutive games and hit home runs in three straight at-bats.

He hit his 44th homer of the season on Aug. 23 before missing the season's last 25 games of the season due to ligament surgery in his right elbow.

Before the season started, Ohtani played for Japan in the World Baseball Classic in March to contribute to the country's victory.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]