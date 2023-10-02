Another Ex-Cram School Teacher Arrested for Upskirting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police has arrested a 26-year-old former teacher at major Japanese cram school operator Yotsuya Otsuka Inc. for allegedly filming a female student’s underwear.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Narumi Nakamura for allegedly violating a related law, and served a fresh arrest warrant to 24-year-old former Yotsuya Otsuka teacher Sosho Mori. Mori was last month arrested on suspicion of secretly photographing a different female student in violation of a Tokyo metropolitan government ordinance.

The Tokyo police also sent to prosecutors papers on Yotsuya Otsuka, which is attended by elementary school children hoping to take junior high school entrance examinations, for its alleged breach of the personal information protection law.

On the latest allegation, Mori said, “I gave in to my sexual desire,” according to police sources. Nakamura has admitted to the charges against him, saying that he and Mori had discussed who would be their next targets.

In early August, Mori is suspected of entering a Yotsuya Otsuka classroom where the 7-year-old student was alone with Nakamura. After Nakamura left the classroom, Mori allegedly filmed under the student’s skirt using a smartphone. The smartphone footage was then shared with Nakamura.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]