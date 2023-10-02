2nd Half of FY '23 Important Period for Price Stability: BOJ Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Bank of Japan policymaker last month said that the second half of fiscal 2023 will be an "important period" for determining whether the BOJ's price stability target of 2 pct will be achieved, including examining developments in wage hikes for 2024, the BOJ said Monday.

The policymaker gave the view after saying that "Japan's economy is getting closer to achieving the price stability target," although there is still some distance to go, according a summary of opinions at the Sept. 21-22 monetary policy meeting. Fiscal 2023 started in April this year.

The summary also quoted another policymaker as saying that the Japanese central bank "may be able to determine whether it (the price stability target) will be achieved around January to March of next year."

At the meeting, members of the BOJ Policy Board decided to keep the central bank's ultraeasy monetary policy unchanged.

One of them said, "Some aspects of firms' behavior have begun to shift more toward raising wages and prices," according to the summary.

