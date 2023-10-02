Rooftop Swimming Pool of New Tokyo Skyscraper Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Real estate developer Mori Building Co. unveiled to the media Monday a rooftop swimming pool of a new skyscraper at its Toranomon Hills complex in Tokyo ahead of the building’s opening Friday.

The swimming pool on the 49th floor will be available only to customers of two restaurants scheduled to open next month and January next year on the same floor.

The 266-meter-tall Station Tower building offers panoramic views of central Tokyo, including the Tokyo Skytree tower and other tall buildings. It is expected to be a new landmark of the Japanese capital.

The building is directly connected to Toranomon Hills Station on Tokyo Metro Co.'s Hibiya Line, housing a luxury hotel, offices, restaurants and other facilities.

