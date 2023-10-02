Remains of Ainu People Kept at Upopoy Returned to Local Group

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Remains of nine Ainu indigenous people kept at the Japanese government-run National Ainu Museum and Park, known as Upopoy, in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido were returned to a local Ainu group Monday.

It was the first time for the state to send such remains from the facility in the town of Shiraoi to the area where they were found.

Unearthed from the ruins of an Ainu settlement between 1987 and 2013, the remains, which were returned to an Ainu group in the Hokkaido city of Eniwa, are believed to date back to around the Edo period (1603-1868).

The remains were transferred to a memorial facility within Upopoy after undergoing analysis at the Sapporo Medical University. The Eniwa Ainu group was asking the state to hand over the remains.

In an event held Monday, Eniwa group head Kentatsu Fujiwara was handed paulownia boxes containing the remains by vice minister for land Koichi Tamura.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]