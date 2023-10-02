Science Council of Japan Elects New Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Science Council of Japan on Monday elected Mamoru Mitsuishi, professor emeritus of the University of Tokyo, as its new president.

Mitsuishi, 67, a specialist in mechanical engineering, was chosen as the SCJ's head at its general meeting. His term will run through September 2026.

Vice presidents and other officials will be decided Tuesday.

Mitsuishi's predecessor, Takaaki Kajita, left office at the end of his term Saturday.

Mitsuishi, a native of Okayama Prefecture in western Japan, graduated from the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Engineering and became professor and vice president of the university. From April 2022, he served as vice president of the National Institution for Academic Degrees and Quality Enhancement of Higher Education.

