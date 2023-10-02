Return to Ads Not in Sight for Johnny's Performers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Companies that have stopped promotional activities using Johnny & Associates Inc. entertainers in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal are unlikely to resume such activities soon, though the agency announced reform measures Monday.

Johnny & Associates told a press conference that it will change its name and establish a new talent management company as part of reform efforts following sexual abuse by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

Many companies are taking a wait-and-see stance on the development. An official at a major food producer said that "there is a need to see whether recurrence prevention measures and compensation payments will be carried out."

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. released a statement that there is no change to its plan of not using Johnny & Associates performers in advertisements. But the food and beverage group added that it is considering how to respond following the press conference.

Hamburger chain McDonald's Co. (Japan) said it is sticking to it policy of not renewing its advertising contract with the talent agency.

