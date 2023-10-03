JAL to Introduce Airbus A350-1000 in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines said Monday it will introduce the Airbus A350-1000 as its new flagship for international service in December that offers its first private seats with doors for the first and business classes.

The Japanese airline will use the new aircraft in its flights between Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the new flagship for its international service after almost 20 years.

The aircraft will have six seats for the first class, with a wall height of about 157 centimeters and a seat width of a maximum of about 123 centimeters. It will have 54 seats for the business class, 24 seats for the premium economy class, and 155 seats for the economy class.

Each seat has a 4K display screen, and passengers can enjoy movies and music with their own wireless earphones through Bluetooth.

