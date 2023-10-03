Japanese Experts Hail Nobel Prize Winners Kariko, Weissman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese researchers and doctors fighting COVID-19 have commended Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, chosen for this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The 2023 prize "recognized ongoing research, not past achievements," said Erisa Sugawara, professor in infection control science at Tokyo Healthcare University. The research by Kariko, professor at the University of Szeged in Hungary, "contributed to bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control," Sugawara said.

"In Japan, COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out only about a year after the virus began to spread," Sugawara noted.

The Karolinska Institute in Sweden decided Monday to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Kariko, 68, and Weissman, 64, professor at the University of Pennsylvania, for "their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of" messenger RNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Shinya Yamanaka, professor at Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, or CiRA, congratulated Kariko and Weissman on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "While the world was filled with a sense of crisis over the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were saved by the landmark discoveries for mRNA vaccine technology," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]