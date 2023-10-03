JR West Asks Japan Govt for Panel to Discuss Local Train Line

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, on Tuesday asked the transport ministry to set up a council to discuss the future of a struggling section of its Geibi Line with the state and local governments concerned.

The railway operator serving western Japan regions made the request based on a system created under a revised relevant law for accelerating talks under the state's lead on the fate, including possible abolition, of railways facing difficulties for survival due to plunges in passengers.

This was the first request for the launch of such a council under the system. The revised law took effect at the beginning of October.

The ministry will set up the council if it concludes that the step is needed after interviewing officials of the governments of Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures and municipalities along the Geibi Line section in question. It will be mandatory for parties concerned to take part in discussions at the council unless there are convincing reasons for not joining the talks.

If set up, the council would discuss whether to abolish or maintain the 68.5-kilometer section between Bitchu-Kojiro Station in the city of Niimi in Okayama and Bingo-Shobara Station in the city of Shobara in Hiroshima. The whole Geibi Line spans about 159 kilometers, linking Bitchu-Kojiro and Hiroshima Station in the city of Hiroshima.

