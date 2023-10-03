Kishida Urges Japan-U.S. Efforts for Indo-Pacific Prosperity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday called for Japan-U.S. efforts for prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Japan and the United States have a responsibility to take the lead in exerting leadership in realizing sustainable growth, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida said in his speech at the 60th Japan-U.S. Business Conference, a meeting of the two countries' business leaders, in Tokyo.

The prime minister expressed his commitment to continue communicating with Washington on the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

At the meeting, Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said it is extremely important that the United States return to the TPP framework as early as possible, while expressing his hope for IPEF.

The meeting began Tuesday, bringing together a total some 240 business leaders from the two countries, with joint prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region set as a theme.

