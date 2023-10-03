WHO Recommends Dengue Fever Vaccine Developed by Takeda

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The World Health Organization said Monday it has recommended a new dengue fever vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

The vaccine, named Qdenga, has already been approved for use in the European Union and endemic countries such as Indonesia and Brazil.

The WHO recommends that the Qdenga vaccine be introduced to children aged 6-16 years who live in areas "with high dengue disease burden and high transmission intensity."

Dengue fever, a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes and found mainly in tropical and subtropical regions, is feared to spread in African, Asian and Latin American countries.

