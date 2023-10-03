Japan to Provide Up to 192 B. Yen to Micron

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Tuesday that it will provide up to 192 billion yen in subsidies to major U.S. semiconductor maker Micron Technology Inc. to help the company make capital investment at its plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.

Micron plans to mass-produce state-of-the-art memory semiconductors at the plant around 2026. By supporting domestic production of semiconductors, the ministry hopes to strengthen Japan's economic security.

In May, Micron announced a plan to invest up to 500 billion yen in Japan to respond to innovations of technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Hiroshima plant will introduce cutting-edge equipment using extreme ultraviolet technology, which enables the formation of minute circuits, to produce next-generation dynamic random access memory chips.

The ministry will provide up to 25 billion yen for research and development activities and up to 167 billion yen for mass production.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]