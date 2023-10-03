Japan FTC OKs Toho's Plan Not to Pressure Film Distributors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday approved an improvement plan by movie theater operator Toho Cinemas Ltd. promising not to pressure film distributors.

The FTC had investigated the subsidiary of movie studio Toho Co. for allegedly pressuring film distributors.

Finding the improvement plan sufficient and reliable, the antitrust watchdog decided not to issue a cease-and-desist order or take other punitive measures under a procedure stipulated in the antimonopoly law.

According to the FTC, film distributors usually select potential "main theaters" to hold stage greetings and other campaign events by cast members of movies to be screened and submit applications to theater operators in order to decide the main theaters for the works.

Since November 2016 at the latest, Toho Cinemas had requested distributors not to submit applications to screen films at theaters operated by competitors it named, if its theaters were to serve as main theaters for the works.

