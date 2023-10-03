Nissan Unveils Concept EV ahead of Japan Mobility Show

Newsfrom Japan

Atsugi, Kanagawa Pref., Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the Hyper Urban, the first of its concept electric vehicles to be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show from late October.

The crossover SUV was revealed as a digital image at the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The vehicle will regularly update its internal software so that the car can be used for longer periods of time, and its interior can be customized.

Artificial intelligence will be used to control the charging of the vehicle as well as the supply of power to buildings, achieving efficient management of electricity.

The automaker plans to unveil several more concept cars from Oct. 10 ahead of the mobility show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show.

