Phone Fraud Cases Involving Int'l Calls Soaring in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Telephone fraud cases involving international calls are soaring in Japan over the recent months, National Police Agency data showed Tuesday.

The NPA gathered data on the types of phone numbers reported to the agency as having been used in such fraud cases between January 2022 and Friday.

According to the data, over half of the 4,118 such cases reported in September this year, or 2,192, involved international phone numbers.

The figure was up by around 40-fold from 54 cases reported in February, when Japan started to see an increase in phone fraud cases perpetrated with international calls.

Phone numbers starting with 050 assigned through apps came next in September, marking 1,277 cases.

