Japanese Lawmaker Suzuki Visits Moscow

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--House of Councillors member Muneo Suzuki has become the first Japanese lawmaker to visit Russia since Moscow started invading Ukraine in February last year.

According to Suzuki's office and Russia's Foreign Ministry, Suzuki arrived in the Russian capital on Sunday for a trip lasting until Thursday.

On Monday, Suzuki, a member of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), met with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, who covers Asia.

While the trip was reported to the Upper House in advance, Nippon Ishin Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that the party is considering punitive action against Suzuki for failing to report the trip to the party beforehand.

The party will reach a final decision after interviewing Suzuki following his return to Japan.

