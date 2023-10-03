Japan Mulls Law Revision to Allow Computer-Written Wills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry has begun considering revising the Civil Code to allow people to write wills on computers, government sources said Tuesday.

The ministry hopes that not requiring wills to be handwritten will ease the burden of creating wills and promote the use of wills to prevent conflict among family members of testators.

It plans to set up an expert panel to discuss the issue by the end of the month and come up with a basic plan for reviewing the rules on wills by the end of next March.

The Civil Code stipulates that a will must be either handwritten or notarized. Non-notarized wills require the testator to handwrite the full text, date and name, and affix the testator's seal to show that the contents are based on the testator's true intentions.

Although non-notarized wills are less expensive to prepare than notarized wills, not many people make them because it is burdensome to write by hand.

