INTERVIEW: Kato Stresses Benefits of Measures to Tackle Low Birthrate

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Ayuko Kato, Japanese minister in charge of policies for children, emphasized the need to highlight the benefits of strengthening measures to tackle the declining birthrate, while calling for public understanding about the government's new aid program.

"We hope to gain understanding of the program by conveying not only the burdens but also the increased benefits to the public," Kato said in an interview on Tuesday.

The new aid program is planned to be launched as part of the government's efforts to secure financial resources for what Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls a new level of measures to deal with the declining birthrate. The government is expected to eventually consider financing the aid program by raising social insurance premiums.

Referring to additional burdens on the public for financing measures under the strategy for children's future, adopted by the government in June, Kato said, "It's important to notify people that the strategy will allow what could not have been done before to be implemented."

Asked about calls from the business community to raise the consumption tax rate to cover expenditures related to the strategy, Kato reaffirmed the government's intention of avoiding a tax hike aimed at financing measures to address the low birthrate.

