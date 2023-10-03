Japan Mulls Easing Land Use Restrictions for Chip Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering easing land use restrictions to promote the construction of factories for important goods such as semiconductors and storage batteries, it was learned Tuesday.

It plans to allow local governments to draw up plans and issue permits for the construction of plants in urbanization control districts, where development is restricted under the urban planning law.

By making it easier to build factories, Japan hopes to strengthen domestic production of important goods and expand domestic investment.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the move at a meeting on Wednesday of a public-private forum on expanding domestic investment.

The government plans to include the measure in an economic package it will compile later this month.

