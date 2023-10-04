Record 299,048 Children Refuse to Go to School in Japan in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of elementary and junior high school children who refused to go to school for at least 30 days in fiscal 2022 jumped 22.1 pct from the previous year to a record 299,048, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday.

The increase apparently reflects the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted children’s life rhythm and made it difficult for them to form personal relations, ministry officials said.

The number of truant students rose 29.0 pct to 105,112 at elementary schools and 18.7 pct to 193,936 at junior high schools. They together represented 3.2 pct of all students, up 0.6 percentage point.

A sense of lethargy or anxiety topped the list of reasons for refusing to go to school, with 51.8 pct, followed by disrupted life rhythm, delinquency or a desire to play more, with 11.4 pct.

The number of recognized cases of bullying at elementary to senior high schools and other educational institutions grew 10.8 pct to a record 681,948.

