Japan's Bigmotor Asking for Support from Orix

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Struggling Japanese used car dealer Bigmotor Co. is seeking support from financial services company Orix Corp., informed sources said Tuesday.

As Orix undertakes automobile leasing and car rental services, Bigmotor apparently believes that its operations have an affinity with Orix's.

Bigmotor's sales have been slumping since the revelation of car insurance fraud in July, because many customers have left.

Bigmotor is compiling a turnaround program with a major consulting firm while asking for support from multiple companies, including Orix and an investment fund, to rebuild its business.

Administrative penalties may be imposed on Bigmotor, being investigated by the Financial Services Agency and police over the series of fraud.

