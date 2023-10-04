Japan's 1st CO2 Emissions Exchange Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first carbon dioxide emissions exchange, Carbon Ex, started operations Wednesday.

The exchange has been set up by Japanese online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. and CO2 emissions measurement firm Asuene Inc.

It trades CO2 emissions credits managed by private-sector organizations, in addition to those certified by the Japanese government under the J-Credit Scheme.

In the emissions trading, the amount of CO2 reduced through ways including the use of renewable energy is traded as a credit. Companies are urged to reduce their own CO2 emissions, but even if they cannot do so by themselves, they can play a role in decarbonization efforts by buying credits on the market.

Carbon EX started the official registration of participants Wednesday. The number of participant companies and local governments in Japan and abroad is seen surpassing 300 and over 1.3 million tons of CO2 credits are expected to be traded at the new exchange.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]