3 Japan Automakers Post Double-Digit U.S. Sales Rise in July-Sept.

New York, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese automakers said Tuesday that their vehicle sales in the U.S. market posted double-digit growth in the July-September quarter from a year before.

The growth was supported by improved semiconductor supply that made more vehicles available on dealer lots and by greater demand for hybrid vehicles amid rising gasoline prices.

Toyota Motor Corp. sold 590,296 units, up 12.2 pct. Sales by Honda Motor Co. climbed 52.7 pct to 339,143 units. Nissan Motor Co. saw its sales jump 40.8 pct to 216,878 units.

General Motors Co., the largest automaker in the U.S. market by sales, sold 674,336 units, up 21.4 pct.

Industrywide vehicle sales are projected to have grown 15 pct to about 3.9 million units, according to U.S. research firm Cox Automotive Inc.

