Japanese Lawmaker Suzuki Regrets Frayed Russia Relations

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition lawmaker Muneo Suzuki expressed regret over what he sees as frayed relations between Japan and Russia in a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council, in Moscow on Tuesday.

Suzuki told Kosachev that he wants to bring the bilateral relationship back to where it was once achieved by hard work by Japanese and Russian leaders and that he is prepared to personally engage in efforts to restore the relations for as long as it takes, according to the Federation Council.

Kosachev said that the suspension of cooperation between Japan and Russia in various fields does not contribute to the national interests of both countries. If Japan works to normalize the relations, Russia is ready to resume dialogue, he said.

After arriving in Moscow on Sunday, Suzuki, a member of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japanese parliament, met with Russian deputy foreign ministers Andrei Rudenko and Mikhail Galuzin on Monday.

The meeting between Suzuki and Galuzin, former Russian ambassador to Japan, took place at the request of the Japanese lawmaker, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

