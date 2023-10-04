Japan to Continue Support for Ukraine: Matsuno

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday underlined the country's intention to continue offering support to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

"Japan is actively providing aid to Ukraine while imposing sanctions on Russia," the top government spokesperson said at a press conference, adding, "We will continue the efforts in close cooperation with the international community."

He made the remarks after leaders of Japan, the United States and Europe agreed to continue aiding the conflict-hit nation at a conference call on Tuesday.

The conference call, convened by U.S. President Joe Biden, was joined by such leaders as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, according to the White House.

The leaders discussed efforts to provide Ukraine with the ammunition and weapons systems it needs to defend its territory against the Russian aggression as well as the ongoing work to align and broaden donor efforts to support Ukraine's economic recovery, the White House said.

