Nippon Ishin Lawmaker Resigns over Election Offenses

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Kiyoshige Maekawa of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) resigned as a member of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, after being found guilty of election offenses.

On the day, Maekawa, 60, submitted a letter of resignation to the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and his resignation was accepted by Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda.

Maekawa was a Lower House member elected from the Kinki western region under the proportional representation system.

Nippon Ishin Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita said at a press conference that the seat vacated by Maekawa will be filled by Hideki Nakajima, who was on the party's list of proportional representation candidates for the previous Lower House election in 2021.

District and high courts have convicted Maekawa of violating the public offices election law. He asked people to vote for him before the official campaign for the the 2021 election began.

